Capacit'e Infraprojects IPO oversubscribed 182 times on strong demand

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offering of construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects has seen very strong response from investors on final day.

The Rs 400-crore public issue has been oversubscribed 182.45 times, as per data available on the NSE.

The IPO has received bids for 208.5 crore equity shares against issue size of 1.14 crore shares (excluding anchor investors' portion), backed largely by non-institutional investors.

The grey market premium for the issue indicated that the listing of the stock may be at a premium of more than Rs 100 over its final issue price, sources told Moneycontrol.com.

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Tuesday raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, purchase of capital assets and general corporate purposes.

The issue opened for subscription on September 13, with a price band of Rs 245-250 per share.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services. Its equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.