Capacit'e Infraprojects IPO oversubscribed 1.30 times on Day 1

The initial share-sale offering of construction firm Capacit'e Infraprojects was over- subscribed 1.30 times on the first day of the three-day bidding today.

Capacit'e Infraprojects' Rs 400 crore initial public offer (IPO) received bids for 1,48,15,320 shares against the total issue size of 1,14,28,572 shares, as per data available with the NSE.

The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.74 times, non-institutional investors 11 per cent and retail individual investors 1.55 times.

Capacit'e Infraprojects yesterday raised Rs 120 crore from anchor investors.

The company's IPO will close on September 15. The price band has been fixed at Rs 245-250 apiece.

Proceeds of the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, purchasing of capital assets and general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings, and Vivro Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.