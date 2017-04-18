App
Apr 18, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Capacit'e Infraprojects files Rs 400 cr IPO papers with Sebi

Capacit'e Infraprojects today filed draft papers with market regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 400 crore through an initial public offering.

Funds raised through the issue will be utilised for working capital requirements, purchase of capital assets and for general corporate purposes, the company said in a statement.

The equity shares will have a face value of Rs 10 each. The issue will be on book-building basis and the price band will be decided later.

Axis Capital, IIFL Holdings and Vivro Financial Services are the book running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange. Mumbai-based Capacit'e Infraprojects is a fast growing construction company focused on residential, commercial and institutional buildings. It had an order book of over Rs 4,000 crore as on January 31, 2017 comprising 51 ongoing projects.

