HomeNewsBusinessIpo-business
Apr 05, 2017 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bumper debut: Shankara Building Products closes 37% above listing price

The stock had opened sharply higher at Rs 573, a whopping 24.56 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 460.

Moneycontrol News

Newly-listed firm, Shankara Building Products, had a stellar debut, with the stock opening at a premium of 24 percent and ended even higher above 37 percent.

The Bengaluru-based company, which is an organised retailer of home improvement and building products in India, raised Rs 350-crore through initial public offer.

The IPO, which opened for subscription during March 22-24, comprised of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 45 crore and an offer for sale of little over 65 lakh shares.

The company?s share price opened sharply higher at Rs 573 on Wednesday, a whopping 24.56 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 460. In pre-opening trade, the stock price settled at Rs 555.05.

The listing was on expected lines as the issue had seen overwhelming response from investors, oversubscribing 41.60 times.

The stock closed at Rs 632.80, up Rs 172.80, or 37.57 percent on the BSE.

