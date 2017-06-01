Bharat Road Network, MAS Financial Services IPOs receive SEBI nod

Moneycontrol News

SREI Infrastructure Finance promoted company Bharat Road Network and Gujarat-headquartered NBFC MAS Financial Services have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for their initial public offerings.

Kolkata-based road build-operate-transfer (BOT) Bharat Road Network proposed an initial public offer of upto 2.93 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each by way of book building process.

The company said net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards advancing of subordinate debt in form of interest free unsecured loan to its subsidiary, STPL, for part financing of the STPL Project (STPL Sponsor Investment); acquisition of the subordinated debt in form of interest free unsecured loan or debentures, advanced by SREI to STPL, KEPL and MTPL; and for general corporate purposes.

MAS Financial Services targets to raise up to Rs 550 crore comprising of fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 307.4 crore and an offer for sale by selling shareholders aggregating up to Rs 242.6 crore.

The company is also considering a private placement of up to 41 lakh equity shares for cash consideration aggregating up to Rs 135 crore, prior to filing of the red herring prospectus. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced to the extent of such pre-IPO placement, MAS said.

It will use net proceeds from the fresh issue for augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements.

The capital markets regulator issued final observations on the IPO proposal of Bharat Road Network and MAS Financial Services. Bharat Road Network had filed IPO papers with SEBI on February 17 and MAS Financial Services on March 27.

Inga Capital, Investec Capital Services (India) and Srei Capital Markets are book running lead managers for Bharat Road Network issue while Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager for MAS IPO.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar