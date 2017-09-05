Bharat Road Network IPO to open on Wednesday: 10 things to know before you invest

Moneycontrol News

Bharat Road Network, the road and highways BOT company, is all set to open its initial public offering for subscription on September 6.

The company aims to garner around Rs 600 crore through the issue that will close on September 8.

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

At least 75 percent of the issue will be allotted on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, of which the company may allocate up to 60 percent of the QIB portion to anchor investors, on a discretionary basis.

Further, not more than 15 percent of the issue will be available for non institutional bidders and not more than 10 percent for retail individual bidders.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Inga Capital Private Limited, Investec Capital Services (India) Private Limited and SREI Capital Markets Limited.

Here are 10 things you should know before investing in Bharat Road Network IPO:-

About the Issue

The public issue of up to 2.93 crore equity shares by Bharat Road Network will constitute 34.90 percent of the post issue paid-up equity share capital.

The company is expected to raise Rs 571.35 crore at Rs 195 per share (the lower end of price band) and Rs 600.65 crore at Rs 205 per share, the higher end of price band.

About the Company

Incorporated in 2006, Bharat Road Network is a road BOT (build-operate-transfer) company, focused on development, operation and maintenance of roads & highways projects.

At present, all of its projects are implemented through special purpose vehicles, either through subsidiary or in partnership with other infrastructure players.

The company also provides project management services and project advisory activities. It undertakes debt syndication, refinancing and financial restructuring of its projects too.

As per the letter of arrangement dated February 16, 2017, all the road/ highway assets of SREI, the promoter, will be managed by the company.

It has the right to collect toll or user fees. Hence, it generates revenue from toll operations & maintenance and project management consultancy fees.

Projects

Bharat Road Network has a project portfolio consisting of six BOT projects, of which two are projects operational under final commercial operation date (COD), three are projects operational under provisional COD and one is a project under construction.

Projects operational under final COD and projects operational under provisional COD are located in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, respectively, which cover approximately 1,622.44 lane kms.

Project under construction is located in Maharashtra, which involves development of 400.24 lane kms. The average residual concession period of BOT projects (based on concession agreements as of March 31, 2017) was approximately 18 years and six months in comparison with average debt maturity profile of approximately 10 years.

In addition, the company holds 59.38 percent equity shareholding in Orissa Steel Expressway Private Limited, which was implementing the OSEPL Project, now under foreclosure proceedings with NHAI.

Contribution of project SPVs towards revenue from operations on standalone basis:-

Objects of Issue

Bharat Road Network aims to raise around Rs 600 through this issue.

The company proposed to utilise net issue proceeds (worth Rs 51.47 crore of total issue proceeds) for advancing of subordinate debt in form of interest free unsecured loan to its subsidiary (Solapur Tollways Private Limited) for part financing of the project.

It will also use IPO money (Rs 372.25 crore) for acquisition of the subordinated debt given by SREI to three special purpose vehicles i.e. Solapur Tollways Private Limited, Kurukshetra Expressway Private Limited & Mahakaleshwar Tollways Private Limited; and general corporate purposes.

Financials and Debts

The company has been posting losses in last five consecutive financial years and there have not been any stable revenue generating segment for the company.

For the fiscals 2017, 2016 and 2015, its consolidated revenue from operations and loss after tax were Rs 10.25 crore and Rs 73.885 crore; Rs 0.75 crore and Rs 92.54 crore; and Rs 8.43 crore and Rs 26.42 crore, respectively.

Aggregate borrowings of the company on standalone basis stood at Rs 149.95 crore and subsidiaries’ borrowings at Rs 352.6 crore as of March 2017.

Promoters

SREI Infrastructure Finance and Make in India Fund are the promoters of the company, which together hold 31.34 percent of pre-issue paid-up capital.

SREI Infrastructure Finance, the corporate promoter, provides financial products and services for the customers engaged in the infrastructure sector. It holds 30.43 percent of the pre-issue paid-up capital of company.

Make in India Fund, a scheme of manufacturing value addition fund, is managed by SAIML (a wholly owned subsidiary of SREI). It has been registered with SEBI as an Alternative Investment Fund (Category I – Venture Capital Fund) under the SEBI regulations. As of March 2017, it holds investment only in this company (currently 5 lakh equity shares).

Infrastructure Project Development Capital (IPDC) is managed by SAIML, a wholly owned subsidiary of SREI that holds 19.68 percent of the total units of IPDC.

Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IPDF), which is also managed by SAIML and IPDC hold 12.90 percent and 38.33 percent equity in company, respectively.

OSPL Infradeal Private Limited ((earlier known as Omkareshwar Suppliers Private Limited) and IPDF are part of promoter group but are not related to promoters.

OSPL Infradeal holds 95.2 lakh shares or 17.42 percent equity in company, which received those shares in November 2016 and were financed by SREI to acquire those shares through preferential route at Rs 205 per share.

Shareholding Pattern

Equity shares held by shareholders as on the date of this red herring prospectus:-

Shareholding post issue:-

Management

Dividend Policy

Bharat Road Network has not declared any dividends on its equity share, in last five fiscals. It does not have a formal dividend policy.

Risks & Concerns

Here are risks and concerns highlighted by brokerages houses:-

> All subsidiaries, associates made losses in past two years.

> Any delay in completion of current or future projects would impact business operations and financials adversely.

> Business is dependent on government infrastructure projects. Any modification in plans might impact the BRNL directly.

> BRNL has pledged a portion of shares it holds in certain subsidiaries & associates in favour of lenders as security for loans provided to them.

> Any disruption in toll collection in the future could adversely impact the company's financials.

> Subdued economic activities

> Increase in interest rates

Source for images: RHP