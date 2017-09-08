Bharat Road Network IPO subscribed 70% on Day 2

App
IPO
Sep 07, 2017 11:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

The IPO of Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance company, received bids for 2,03,69,336 shares against the total issue size of 2,93,00,000 shares

The initial public offer of Bharat Road Network was subscribed 70 per cent on the second day of the three-day bidding today.

The IPO of Bharat Road Network, a Srei Infrastructure Finance company, received bids for 2,03,69,336 shares against the total issue size of 2,93,00,000 shares, according to NSE's data.

The category reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 52 per cent, non-institutional investors 63 per cent and retail investors 2.07 times.

Bharat Road Network has fixed price band of Rs 195-205 per share for its IPO and aims to raise Rs 600 crore.

Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards advancing of subordinate debt in the form of interest-free unsecured loan to its subsidiary STPL for part-financing of the STPL Project, among others.

INGA Capital, Investec Capital Services and Srei Capital Markets are managing the IPO.

