App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Aug 24, 2017 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bandhan Bank IPO process has started: Chandra Sekhar Ghosh

"When we got the in-principle license from RBI, we were asked to come out with IPO by 2018", founder and CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said at the second foundation anniversary here last evening.

Bandhan Bank IPO process has started: Chandra Sekhar Ghosh

Private sector Bandhan Bank, the first MFI to come under the universal banking landscape in the country, has already started its IPO process.

"When we got the in-principle license from RBI, we were asked to come out with IPO by 2018", founder and CEO of Bandhan Bank Chandra Sekhar Ghosh said at the second foundation anniversary here last evening.

Now that we have completed two full years and a year left for the IPO, the process has been already started, he said.

The bank has embarked upon selecting investment bankers/banker to start with, Ghosh said.

"It was imperative to start the process now. Else we will not be able to conduct the entire IPO process by 2018", he said.

Consultation with all the stakeholders would have to be and will take time, he said.

The size and the timing of the issue would be decided later, he said.

The bank posted a net profit of Rs 327 crore in the first quarter of current fiscal.

In the first two years, the bank mobilised deposits of Rs 23,500 crore with a loan book of Rs 21,000 crore.

The bank so far has a network of 840 branches across India and 383 ATMs, he said.

Bandhan Bank would soon enter the distribution of insurance and mutual fund products, Ghosh said.

tags #Bandhan Bank #Chandra Sekhar Ghosh #IPO #IPO - News #RBI

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.