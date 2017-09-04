Sep 04, 2017 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Avoid to Bharat Road Network: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Bharat Road Network . The research firm has recommended to “ Avoid ” the IPO in its research report as on September 04, 2017
Incorporated in 2006, Bharat Road Networks (BRNL) is a road BOT
company in India, focused on development, implementation, operation
and maintenance of roads/highways projects. It is involved in the
development, operation and maintenance of national and state highways
in several states in India. BRNL has projects in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala,
Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha through partnerships
with experienced EPC players in the local space where the project is
located. At present, all of its projects are implemented through special
purpose vehicles (SPVs), either through its subsidiary or in partnership
with other infrastructure players. BRNL performs a range of project
management functions, including design, engineering, EPC management
and quality control.At the higher end of IPO price band of | 205, the stock is valued at 1.4x
FY17 P/BV (post issue), which appears to be at par with other established
player such as IRB Infrastructure (1.4x FY17 P/BV). Looking at the quality
of projects (most projects commissioned in the past few years), we
believe it should be at a discount to IRB.
