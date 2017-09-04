Avoid to Bharat Road Network: ICICI Direct

Incorporated in 2006, Bharat Road Networks (BRNL) is a road BOTcompany in India, focused on development, implementation, operationand maintenance of roads/highways projects. It is involved in thedevelopment, operation and maintenance of national and state highwaysin several states in India. BRNL has projects in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala,Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha through partnershipswith experienced EPC players in the local space where the project islocated. At present, all of its projects are implemented through specialpurpose vehicles (SPVs), either through its subsidiary or in partnershipwith other infrastructure players. BRNL performs a range of projectmanagement functions, including design, engineering, EPC management

and quality control.

At the higher end of IPO price band of | 205, the stock is valued at 1.4xFY17 P/BV (post issue), which appears to be at par with other establishedplayer such as IRB Infrastructure (1.4x FY17 P/BV). Looking at the qualityof projects (most projects commissioned in the past few years), we

believe it should be at a discount to IRB.

