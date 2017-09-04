App
Sep 04, 2017 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avoid to Bharat Road Network: Centrum

Centrum has come out with its report on Bharat Road Network . The research firm has recommended to “Avoid” the IPO in its research report as on September 04, 2017

Avoid to Bharat Road Network: Centrum

Bharat Road Network Ltd (BRNL), a 30.4% subsidiary of SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SREI), is a road BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) company. It focuses on development, implementation, operation and maintenance of roads/highway projects. Over the last 5 years, on a consolidated basis, BRNL’s revenue generation has shown steep fluctuations and lower operational performance has resulted in losses. Although government focus on infrastructure spending could open up opportunities in the BOT segment, higher competitive intensity could hamper the translation of this opportunity into orders for BRNL.

Recommendation: The company has been reporting losses and hence
valuations are not comparable to peers like IRB Infrastructure Developers,

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Ashoka Buildcon. Fluctuation in the financial performance (loss making company with stretched working capital cycle) remains a concern for us. Government’s focus on improving infrastructure investments has resulted in many structural reforms, leading to the road sector coming back into focus. The conversion of the benefits of these opportunities into financial numbers is expected to be prolonged. Even though the current IPO market has been witnessing a bullish sentiment, we suggest investors to AVOID the issue as we expect weak financial performance to persist in the near term.

For all IPO stories, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

