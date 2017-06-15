Avoid Eris Lifesciences: Choice Equity Broking

ELL manufactures and sells branded generics in the high margin super-specialty niches such as diabetes and hypertension. The company’s focus is on developing products linked to lifestyle-related disorders and on therapeutic areas which require the intervention of specialists and super specialists such as cardiologists, diabetologists, endocrinologists and gastroenterologists. • The financials of the company are good. Over FY13-17, while revenue has grown at CAGR of 16.5%, EBITDA and PAT grew at 33% and 43% respectively. On an annual basis, in FY17 revenue grew 21.4% to Rs. 7,250mn; EBITDA jumped 56.6% to Rs. 2,686.4mn, as margins strengthened by 8.3ppts to 37.1% over FY16; PAT jumped a whopping 79.4% to Rs. 2,419mn with a over 10ppts expansion in the PAT margin to 33.4%

Valuation

At the higher price band of Rs. 603 per share, ELL’s share is valued at a P/E multiple of 34.3x (to its restated FY17 EPS of Rs. 17.6), which is at a premium when compared to its peer average of 31.1x (excluding GlaxoSmithKline)

