App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Nov 13, 2017 11:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto component maker Sandhar Technologies plans Rs 400-crore IPO

The Gurugram-based company has appointed Axis Capital and ICICI Securities as merchant bankers to advise it on its plans to list on the stock exchanges

Auto component manufacturer Sandhar Technologies plans to float an initial public offering this financial year to raise Rs 400-crore, according to a source familiar with the development. The Gurugram-based company has appointed Axis Capital and ICICI Securities as merchant bankers to advise it on its plans to list on the stock exchanges though it could not be independently confirmed.

The IPO will mostly comprise issue of fresh shares with Gaurav Dalmia-promoted GTI Capital, which is a minority shareholder in the company, likely to use the opportunity for an exit. Dalmia is a director on the board of the company.

Sandhar makes door handles for cars, wheel rims, locking systems, vision systems, clutch assemblies, brake panels and many other products auto products. The company, promoted by Chairman DN Davar and his family, counts Honda Cars as one of its biggest customers. The list includes Suzuki, Yamaha, Bosch, Korea’s Doosan and Hyundai Construction Equipment with TVS, Hero Group and BEML figuring among the local clients.

related news

Started 30 years ago as a supplier of sheet metal products to Hero Honda (now Hero MotoCorp), the company today has 33 manufacturing plants in India and across the globe with an employee base exceeding 6,500 people. The company has several plants in Gurugram itself, and then in Haridwar, Bengaluru, Alwar, Chennai, Hosur, Indore, Mysore and Pune besides manufacturing units in Spain, Poland and Mexico.

According to data available on the stock exchanges, 19 companies have raised a little over Rs 26,000 crore via IPOs during the first six months of the current financial year (April-March).

This April-September IPO collections have already been topped with just four issues -- those of Reliance Nippon Lifer Asset Management, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, General Insurance Corporation of India and The New India Assurance Company -- having raised nearly as much in the period since October 1.

tags #IPO - News #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.