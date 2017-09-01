App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Sep 01, 2017 06:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apex Frozen Foods to make a debut on bourses on September 4

Apex Frozen is one of the integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable quality aquaculture products.

Apex Frozen Foods to make a debut on bourses on September 4

Moneycontrol News

Apex Frozen Foods is set to make a debut on exchanges on Monday, September 4, 2017. The issue price is fixed at Rs 175 per share.

The Rs 152-crore initial public offer was oversubscribed 6.14 times, receiving bids for 3.8 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 62.1 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' portion).

The retail investors’ category oversubscribed 8.53 times and the non-institutional investors category 7.82 times while the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed 1.91 times.

Apex Frozen is one of the integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable quality aquaculture products.

The public offer up to 87 lakh shares was opened for subscription during August 22-24. The price band for the issue was Rs 171–175 per share.

The issue was comprised of fresh issue of 72.5 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 14.5 lakh shares by promoters Karuturi Satyanarayana Murthy (7.25 lakh shares) and Karuturi Padmavathi (7.25 lakh shares).

Apex will use issue proceeds for setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and general corporate purposes.

tags #IPO - New Listings

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.