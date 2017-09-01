Apex Frozen Foods to make a debut on bourses on September 4

Moneycontrol News

Apex Frozen Foods is set to make a debut on exchanges on Monday, September 4, 2017. The issue price is fixed at Rs 175 per share.

The Rs 152-crore initial public offer was oversubscribed 6.14 times, receiving bids for 3.8 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 62.1 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' portion).

The retail investors’ category oversubscribed 8.53 times and the non-institutional investors category 7.82 times while the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed 1.91 times.

Apex Frozen is one of the integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable quality aquaculture products.

The public offer up to 87 lakh shares was opened for subscription during August 22-24. The price band for the issue was Rs 171–175 per share.

The issue was comprised of fresh issue of 72.5 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 14.5 lakh shares by promoters Karuturi Satyanarayana Murthy (7.25 lakh shares) and Karuturi Padmavathi (7.25 lakh shares).

Apex will use issue proceeds for setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and general corporate purposes.