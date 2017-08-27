App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Aug 24, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Apex Frozen Foods IPO oversubscribed 6 times on final day

The retail investors category was oversubscribed 8.3 times and the non-institutional investors category 7.82 times while the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed 1.91 times.

Moneycontrol News

The initial public offer (IPO) of Apex Frozen Foods has received good response from investors on Thursday, the final day for subscription.

The Rs 152-crore public issue has oversubscribed over 6 times, as per data available from the National Stock Exchange.

The IPO received bids for 3.75 crore equity shares against the total issue size of 62.1 lakh shares (excluding anchor investors' portion).

Sources told Moneycontrol that the retail investors category oversubscribed 8.3 times and the non-institutional investors category 7.82 times while the reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed 1.91 times.

On Monday, Apex Frozen, one of the integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable quality aquaculture products, already raised Rs 43 crore from anchor investors.

The public offer up to 87 lakh shares, including the anchor portion of 24.9 lakh shares, was opened for subscription on August 22.

The issue comprised of fresh issue of 72.5 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 14.5 lakh shares by promoters Karuturi Satyanarayana Murthy (7.25 lakh shares) and Karuturi Padmavathi (7.25 lakh shares).

The company aims to raise Rs 152.25-148.77 crore at a price-band of Rs 171–175 per share.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and general corporate purposes.

Its equity shares will be listed on NSE and BSE. Karvy Investor Services Limited is the book running lead manager to the issue.

