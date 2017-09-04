Apex Frozen Foods debuts at Rs 202, surges as much as 21%

Moneycontrol News

Apex Frozen Foods started off first trade at Rs 202 on the National Stock Exchange Monday, a 15 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 175.

The stock was locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 212.10 (the intraday high), 10:05 hours IST.

At intraday high level, the stock gains stood at 21.2 percent.

The Rs 212.10 is the upper circuit level for the stock fixed by the National Stock Exchange while the lower circuit level is fixed at Rs 191.90.

The exchange fixes this circuit level on the basis of pre-opening price. In case of Apex Frozen Foods, the pre-opening price is Rs 202.

Apex Frozen, one of the integrated producer and exporter of shelf stable quality aquaculture products, launched the public issue of up to 87 lakh shares that was opened for subscription during August 22-24. The price band for the issue was Rs 171–175 per share.

The Rs 152-crore issue was comprised of fresh issue of 72.5 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 14.5 lakh shares by promoters Karuturi Satyanarayana Murthy (7.25 lakh shares) and Karuturi Padmavathi (7.25 lakh shares).

Apex will use issue proceeds for setting up a new shrimp processing unit with a proposed capacity of 20,000 MTPA at East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh and general corporate purposes.