Sep 04, 2017 12:42 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL media rights auction LIVE: Technical evaluation under way

Live updates of the Indian Premier League media rights announcement.

highlights

  • Sep 04, 12:43 PM (IST)

    Eligible for Indian television rights after technical evaluation: Sony and Star India

    Eligible for Indian digital rights after technical evaluation: Reliance Jio, Times Internet, Facebook, Star India and Airtel.

  • Sep 04, 12:41 PM (IST)

    The announcement is set to happen any moment now. Technical evaluations have been completed.

  • Sep 04, 12:25 PM (IST)
  • Sep 04, 12:21 PM (IST)

    Besides the media rights partners, the IPL also has at least five 'official partners' every season and one 'title sponsor'.

  • Sep 04, 12:14 PM (IST)

    The 2017 edition was the 10th for the tournament: So, what makes the IPL's business model so attractive? Find out here.

  • Sep 04, 12:01 PM (IST)

    The main competition is likely to be between Star India and Sony for both Indian television and digital rights.

  • Sep 04, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Remember, two teams with a big fan base, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to return to IPL in the 2018 season after a two-year hiatus.

  • Sep 04, 11:55 AM (IST)

    The technical bids are currently being evaluated by Deloitte, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Sports Mechanics.

  • Sep 04, 11:50 AM (IST)

    While 24 entities had bought the bid documents (ITT), only 14 have turned up for the IPL media rights auction today. 

    Amazon, ESPN digital and Yahoo have not turned up, according to media reports.

  • Sep 04, 11:44 AM (IST)

    The IPL media rights are divided into three categories: 
    > Television rights for Indian subcontinent (currently held by Sony)
    > Digital rights for Indian subcontinent (currently held by Star India/Hotstar)
    > Overseas rights (television and digital rights)

    All three rights will be awarded in a short while.

