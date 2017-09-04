Live now AUTO REFRESH Sep 04, 2017 03:27 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com IPL media rights auction: Star India wins 'global bid' for more than Rs 16,000 crore Updates of the Indian Premier League media rights announcement. Top
highlights
Star India with a 'global bid' of Rs 16,347 crore has won the five-year media rights contract.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is about to announce the winning parties of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights for a five-year period (2018-2022).
Highest bidder for the Indian television rights was Sony with Rs 11,050 crore.
Highest bidder for the Indian digital rights was Facebook with Rs 3,900 crore.
However, Star India was the only one to have a combined bid for all categories which was more than the highest bids of all categories, making it the winner.
Star India now holds three major cricket properties - IPL, Indian cricket and International Cricket Council (ICC) broadcast rights.
Uday Shankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star India said, "We believe that IPL is a very powerful property and there is lots more value that can be created for fans and viewers".
"We made a conscious call that we will bid for the global rights," he added.
