Sep 04, 2017 03:27 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL media rights auction: Star India wins 'global bid' for more than Rs 16,000 crore

Updates of the Indian Premier League media rights announcement.

  • Sep 04, 02:23 PM (IST)
  • Sep 04, 02:21 PM (IST)

    Highest bidder for the Indian television rights was Sony with Rs 11,050 crore.

    Highest bidder for the Indian digital rights was Facebook with Rs 3,900 crore.

    However, Star India was the only one to have a combined bid for all categories which was more than the highest bids of all categories, making it the winner.

  • Sep 04, 02:16 PM (IST)

    Star India now holds three major cricket properties - IPL, Indian cricket and International Cricket Council (ICC) broadcast rights.

  • Sep 04, 02:11 PM (IST)

    Uday Shankar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Star India said, "We believe that IPL is a very powerful property and there is lots more value that can be created for fans and viewers".

    "We made a conscious call that we will bid for the global rights," he added.

  • Sep 04, 01:53 PM (IST)
  • Sep 04, 01:51 PM (IST)
  • Sep 04, 01:36 PM (IST)

    The BCCI will show all the figures and give all the details in moments from now.

  • Sep 04, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Star India with a 'global bid' of Rs 16,347 crore has won the five-year media rights contract.

  • Sep 04, 01:27 PM (IST)

    The announcements are being made.

  • Sep 04, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Most of the BCCI officials are now seated. Others are coming into the room as well. The announcements will happen shortly.

