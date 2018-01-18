IPL 2018: Star India to stream tournament in virtual reality on Hotstar

Get ready to feel the thrilling atmosphere of a cricket stadium without sacrificing the luxury of sitting on your couch. IPL's official broadcaster Star India has made an announcement saying viewers will be able to watch IPL matches on Hotstar in the virtual reality format, reports Business Standard.

The move comes as part of a strategy to not only expand the tournament’s viewership on the app but also provide an enriching experience to the user.

“In India, between 600 and 700 million people follow cricket. However, not more than 30 million would have seen a live cricket match in a stadium. We want to enhance the experience for those who can’t make it to the stadiums. Through Hotstar, using technology, we have made the virtual reality option available this year,” Sanjay Gupta, Managing Director of Star India, was quoted by Business Standard.

In order to watch the tournament in VR mode, a user needs to have a pair of virtual reality (VR) glasses which are vailable in the market. To that effect, Star India isn’t looking out for a tie-up with any VR device manufacturers at present and has said the app’s back-end technology will ensure compatibility with VR devices.

Hotstar is also offering an alternate method to enjoy the VR experience. While watching the match on your regular phone, one can pause the match and swipe/tilt the device to get a 360-degree view of the ground.

Apart from viewers, Star is also looking to extend its creative initiative with its commercial partners and has announced the top two advertisers who will make creative use of TV and digital in the tournaments during their campaigns will receive the Star Reimagine Creative Award.

Without refusing to divulge further details, Gupta said the company has 60-70 brands advertising during the league. He also added that he is confident that the six-month old tournament will add more brands who would want to advertise. As a matter of fact, the IPL 2018 player retention ceremony which aired on Star Sports television network had 8.1 million viewers. The company is targeting 700 million viewers on both digital as well as television channel during the tournament.

Star India acquired media rights for Vivo IPL for a period of five years spanning 2018-2022. In order to win the auction Star had to shell out a whopping Rs 16,347.50 crore and in the process out-bid giants such as Sony, Times Internet, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Facebook.