IOCs Mathura refinery despatches BS VI fuel for testing

IOC's Mathura refinery has despatched BS VI high-speed diesel (HSD) to two auto companies to test viability and compatibility as part of its efforts to provide cleaner fuel for an eco-friendly environment.

"Though the government has set a very stringent target of April 2017 for meeting BS IV and April 2020 for BS VI standard fuel quality, the Mathura refinery has completed the target ahead of the set deadline," said S M Vaidya, GM, IOC Mathura Refinery.

While Honda was supplied five barrels of BS VI standard HSD fuel, Mahindra & Mahindra Chennai received the same full one tanker (20 KL).

Vaidya said: "BS VI standard HSD will contain only 10 PPM sulphur and motor spirit will be high standard also...since MS VI is also ready for testing, the refinery is having an interaction with automobile companies on this count." He thanked Sanjiv Singh, Director Refineries, IOC, for helping complete the target ahead of the schedule.

BS VI standard HSD and BS VI standard motor spirit, according to Vaidya, were prepared in the refinery without addition of any machinery. By October 2017, a new unit will go on stream at the refinery, where only BS VI standard HSD and high quality motor spirit will be produced on a mass scale.

Expressing "time-bound commitment" of Indian Oil to provide required quantity of BS VI compliant HSD and MS fuel, he said it would enable automobile industries to re-design and test their engines with upgraded BS VI fuel in Indian climatic and road conditions.

Interacting with reporters today, Vaidya felt that this would come as a moral booster for the entire automobile industry as oil companies are geared up to meet the target of BS IV and BS VI.

Vaidya said further that the refinery successfully demonstrated its preparation of first batch of BS-VI HSD on September 1 to serve OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) efficiently.

"Refinery is also playing pivotal role in developing the loading bay at Mathura Marketing terminal to ensure consistent supply of BS-VI fuel to customers," he concluded.