App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investors getting notices for investing in scheme allowed by Rajan: Report

A dozen individuals, along with at least two large banks that handled crossborder fund transfers, were told by the Enforcement Directorate that they had overstepped investment limit under the liberalised remittance scheme.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

When the then Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan announced amendments to the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) in February 2015 and raised the limits of on individual overseas investment, several well-heeled Indian rushed to invest in stocks and properties abroad before the financial year was out, according to a report in the Economic Times.

After Rajan's policy statement, that annual LRS limit (per individual) was revised from USD 125,000 to USD 250,000.

RBI departments typically come out with supportive circulars within a few days, sometimes even on the same day of the monetary policy announcement. But in this case, as the ET report points out, the central bank took an unusually long time in releasing the notification on LRS limit in May.

A few individuals who took advantage of the scheme before March 31, along with at least two large banks that handled cross-border fund transfers, are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, as per the report.

related news

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly told these individuals that they had overstepped investment limit under the liberalised remittance scheme.

LRS was introduced in 2004 to allow Indians buy stocks and properties abroad. The scheme, however, cannot be used to take pure speculative bets on instruments.

If convicted under the Penalty on Foreign Exchange Management Act, the fine could be as high as three times the amount.

tags #Economy #India #Indian economy #Raghuram Rajan #Reserve Bank India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.