App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 05, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Investor wealth surges by Rs 1.13 lakh crore in strong stock market

Led by the rally in the stock market, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies soared by Rs 1.13 lakh crore to a record Rs 1.53 lakh crore (USD 2.4 trillion).

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Investor wealth today surged by Rs 1.13 lakh crore, helped by a bullish market sentiment where the BSE benchmark index rallied to its record high.

The BSE Sensex surged 184.21 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 34,153.85. During the day, the key index touched its lifetime high of 34,188.85.

Led by the rally in the stock market, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies soared by Rs 1,13,924.97 crore to a record Rs 1,53,77,070 crore (USD 2.4 trillion).

From the 30-share Sensex components, 23 stocks ended with gains led by YES Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Among sectoral indices, BSE telecom index rose the most (2.75 per cent), followed by consumer durables (1.25 per cent).

"Positive US jobs data fuelled optimism in global markets, having a rub-off effect in the domestic market. Additionally, clarity regarding the time frame of PSBs capital infusion provided positive vibes in the domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

On the BSE, 1,702 stocks advanced, while 1,235 declined and 126 remained unchanged.

tags #Business #markets #stocks

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.