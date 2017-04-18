Invest in Magma Fincorp, advises Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Except for ONGC, most stocks are bullish - Reliance Industries, GAIL India and Indian Oil Corporation. Indraprastha Gas has a very attractive chart. This whole sector, I explained earlier would be part of a rally in the Nifty if it comes about."

Magma Fincorp is giving signs of a major uptrend. It is an investing idea. You have to buy it and hold it and I think a lot of stocks in this sector would be attractive investment opportunities," he added.