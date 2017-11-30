Intelligence agencies flag 42 suspicious Chinese apps, warn defence personnel against use

Indian intelligence agencies have listed more than 40 apps that could aid a cyber-attack against the nation. To this effect, the agencies have already issued an advisory warning the army and paramilitary against their usage.

The advisory says, "As per reliable inputs, a number of android/IOS apps developed by Chinese developers or having Chinese links are reportedly either spyware or other malicious ware. Use of these apps by our force personnel can be detrimental to data security having implications on the force and national security."

The advisory has listed apps, for both Android and iOS platforms, which includes highly popular apps such as Truecaller, file sharing app SHAREit, browser and news apps UC News, UC Browser, messaging and chat app WeChat, anti-virus and space cleaning apps such as Virus Cleaner by Hi Security Lab, DU Cleaner, DU Battery Saver, 360 Security, Clean Master, and ES File Explorer among others.

The list also contains factory built-in apps such as Mi Community, Mi Store, Mi Video Call, all of which are apps which come bundled by default in Xiaomi phones.

Here’s the advisory and the complete list of the flagged apps.

Interestingly, a large chunk of the apps mentioned in the list are either browsing apps, anti-virus apps or storage cleaning apps.

The circular advises all the officers to instruct the personnel to uninstall all the listed apps and also to make sure the personnel have these apps uninstalled from the smartphone, used for both official as well as personal purposes.

The advisory has been issued on the basis of inputs received by premier intelligence agencies of the nation such as the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW or RAW) and National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO).

This isn’t the first instance when the centre is flagging Chinese apps on the suspicion of espionage. In fact, just last year the Home Ministry had issued instructions not only against usage of Chinese origin apps but also smartphones from Chinese device makers. A few years ago the ministry had even flagged some internet modems after they noticed suspicious activities from some of the devices.