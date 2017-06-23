App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 23, 2017 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Intellectual capital grows nearly 14% in FY17: BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) today said it has recorded nearly 14 percent growth in its intellectual capital in FY17.

Intellectual capital grows nearly 14% in FY17: BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) today said it has recorded nearly 14 percent growth in its intellectual capital in FY17.

"During the year (2016-17), a record 508 patents and copyrights were filed by the company, translating into filing of nearly two patents/copyrights every working day," BHEL said in a statement.

With this, the company's intellectual capital has gone up to 3,915 patents and copyrights filed, which are in productive use in the company's business.

During this period, BHEL invested Rs 794 crore on R&D initiatives, which was 2.75 percent of its turnover. Significantly, with its innovation-led growth strategy, the company continues to rank among the country's highest R&D spenders in the engineering and manufacturing segment.

Commercialisation of products and systems developed by way of in-house research and development contributed around 21 percent to the company's total turnover of Rs 28,840 crore in 2016-17.

tags #BHEL #Business

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.