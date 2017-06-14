App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 14, 2017 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Intel announces Rs 1,100 cr investment to advance its R&D

"Such investments will bring tremendous job opportunities and strengthen the IT sector in the country," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Intel announces Rs 1,100 cr investment to advance its R&D

Intel today announced over Rs 1,000 crore investment to expand its R&D presence and build a state- of-the-art design house here to reinforce its commitment to advanced cutting edge R&D and innovation in India.

"Such investments will bring tremendous job opportunities and strengthen the IT sector in the country," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Bengaluru has the right potential required for growth in the IT industries and such an investment would propel the state and in turn move the country forward in achieving greater heights, an Intel statemet quoted him as having said.

"I am confident Intel's investments will encourage innovation and bring in more opportunities," Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said. The facility will be located at Intel's 44-acre campus here.With approximately 620,000 square feet of space,including lab capacity, the new building with specialized infrastructure will be used for design and verification purposes.

"This additional capacity will help Intel India consolidate its R&D operations to a large extent at the SRR campus," the statement said. The second such building in India, it will be constructed entirely by local contractors.

The building will be equipped with IoT-based smart features, including smart lights and real-time occupancy management, and will use renewable energy sources like solar and fuel cell-based power.

"We look forward to working with the vibrant ecosystem in India and contribute to the country’s innovation journey and growth," Intel India General Manager, Vice President of Data Center Group Nivruti Rai said.

tags #Business #Intel #RD #Siddaramaiah.

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.