Intel announces Rs 1,100 cr investment to advance its R&D

Intel today announced over Rs 1,000 crore investment to expand its R&D presence and build a state- of-the-art design house here to reinforce its commitment to advanced cutting edge R&D and innovation in India.

"Such investments will bring tremendous job opportunities and strengthen the IT sector in the country," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Bengaluru has the right potential required for growth in the IT industries and such an investment would propel the state and in turn move the country forward in achieving greater heights, an Intel statemet quoted him as having said.

"I am confident Intel's investments will encourage innovation and bring in more opportunities," Karnataka IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said. The facility will be located at Intel's 44-acre campus here.With approximately 620,000 square feet of space,including lab capacity, the new building with specialized infrastructure will be used for design and verification purposes.

"This additional capacity will help Intel India consolidate its R&D operations to a large extent at the SRR campus," the statement said. The second such building in India, it will be constructed entirely by local contractors.

The building will be equipped with IoT-based smart features, including smart lights and real-time occupancy management, and will use renewable energy sources like solar and fuel cell-based power.

"We look forward to working with the vibrant ecosystem in India and contribute to the country’s innovation journey and growth," Intel India General Manager, Vice President of Data Center Group Nivruti Rai said.