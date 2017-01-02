Insecticides India ties up with Japanese firm Nihon Nohyaku

Agrochemicals firm Insecticides India Ltd (IIL) today said it has tied up with Japan's Nihon Nohyaku Co Ltd for launching of new generation insecticides for different crops under the brand name SUZUKA.

IIL plans to introduce one more brand HAKKO, an insecticide for BPH in paddy crop.

"Under this tie up, IIL would market SUZUKA, the new generation insecticide flubendiamide 20 percent SG of Nihon Nohyaku, Japan, which is an effective solution for control of lepidopteran pests in different crops like pulses, vegetables and paddy," a company statement said.

This will add another feather to company's 'Tractor' brand range of products, further strengthening the product kitty with latest technology products.

Other product Hakko, Buprofezin 25 percent SC, an insecticide for control of BPH in paddy will also be launched in tie up with the Japanese major.

"Suzuka is an important product for farmers of MP especially for rabi crops like gram and other vegetables. We always endeavour to bring the new technology products to the farmers within their reach," IIL MD Rajesh Aggarwal said.

IIL has emerged as a front line performer in India's Crop care market with a top line of Rs 988.15 crore in 2015-16 as against Rs 964.19 crore in 2014-15.

It has formulation facilities in Chopanki (Rajasthan), Samba and Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) and Dahej (Gujarat).