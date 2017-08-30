Inox Wind bags 100 MW project from Adani Green Energy
Wind turbine maker Inox Wind today said it had bagged an order from Adani Green Energy to develop a 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat. "The company has closed a deal for developing a 100 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy, a part of the Adani group at Kutch in Gujarat," Inox Wind said in a regulatory filing.
"The capacity was won under the round 1 of SECI bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid. The project is scheduled to be executed over the next 6-9 months and will be executed on a turnkey basis".
Inox Wind said as part of the order it will supply, erect and commission 50 units of its 2MW wind turbine generators.