Aug 30, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Inox Wind bags 100 MW project from Adani Green Energy

"The capacity was won under the round 1 of SECI bids for wind power projects connected on the central grid. The project is scheduled to be executed over the next 6-9 months and will be executed on a turnkey basis".

Wind turbine maker Inox Wind today said it had bagged an order from Adani Green Energy to develop a 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat. "The company has closed a deal for developing a 100 MW wind power project for Adani Green Energy, a part of the Adani group at Kutch in Gujarat," Inox Wind said in a regulatory filing.

Inox Wind said as part of the order it will supply, erect and commission 50 units of its 2MW wind turbine generators.

Shares of Inox Wind were trading 1.88 per cent higher at Rs 135.20 on BSE.

