Innovation in low cost construction materials and technologies need of the hour: Hardeep Puri

Stressing on the need for innovation in low cost materials and technologies for the poor in resource management, union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Puri on Thursday expressed hope that the sector would soon embrace these changes.

Puri was delivering the keynote address at the Global Housing Construction Technology Challenge (GHCTC) – Design Workshop held in the Capital. Referring to the work done by several research organisations for easier and cheaper materials like stabilised mud-blocks, bamboo, waste-recycled, etc. and innovative construction employed for disaster relief, re-used elements, traditional techniques and local resources, he hoped that this could include not just PMAY(U), but also the large rural component and several urgent and transitory needs of urban housing.

GHCTC is a two-day workshop organised by the ministry. Bloomberg Philanthropies, World Resources Institute (WRI) India, senior professors from the US, officials from various state governments, and other stakeholders are participating in the workshop.

Addressing the participants at the conference, Puri said that the challenge lies for those designing the competition.

“The GHCTC has to be inviting to all, with clear benefits, and yet scrupulous in its adherence to transparency, accountability, and quality. Only if the challenge is successful in letter of competition and spirit of meeting the outcomes, would it be worthy of the vision of the PM.

“I can see this challenge inviting innovation in not just construction technology (processes of putting the materials together as a building), but also related aspects, such as material technology (science of developing new / improving existing building materials); structural systems (science of transferring loads and countering external forces); building services (the amenities lifelines that enable habitation); building physics (performance of the buildings after construction).

Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary, ministry of housing & urban affairs, while addressing the participants, informed about the entire process involved in the Global Housing Construction Technology Challenge and expressed confidence that the workshop would provide a platform for discussing key issues involved in the process.

The sessions will include: Principles of Challenge Prize Design, Problem Definition and Competition Goals, Round Table with key industry stakeholders, Implementation Issues, Support Needed for Competition and Post-competition activities, risks and mitigation among others.