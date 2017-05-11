App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 11, 2017 01:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Innova Agri gets OZ govt nod to export 300 tonnes of mangoes

The Gamma Irradiation facility treated mangoes qualified the phytosanitary and food standard requirement for entry into Australia, the company said. The first shipment of mangoes will begin next week, it said in a release here.

Innova Agri gets OZ govt nod to export 300 tonnes of mangoes

Karnataka-based Innova Agri Bio Park has received the Australian government's approval to process and export nearly 300 tonnes of Indian mangoes to Australia.

The Gamma Irradiation facility treated mangoes qualified the phytosanitary and food standard requirement for entry into Australia, the company said. The first shipment of mangoes will begin next week, it said in a release here.

Innova Agri Bio Park Director Dr K S Ravi said in the current mango season, 300 tonnes of gamma irradiated mangoes would be exported to Australia from its Malur facility in Kolar district. Besides, exporters were also using the facility to export to Europe and Middle East, he said.

Innova Agri Bio Park, the only facility in India with all comprehensive units, is approved by US' APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and Australian government, he added.

Earlier, Innova Agri exported 55 tonnes of Alphonso, Banganapalli and Kesar mangoes to USA and 16 tonnes to Europe. The park attributes this to better crop of fruit this year, strict adherence to the bio-security and irradiation process standards set by developed countries like Australia, Europe and US.

tags #Australian government #Business #Innova Agri Bio Park #Karnataka #mangoes

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.