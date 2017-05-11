Innova Agri gets OZ govt nod to export 300 tonnes of mangoes

Karnataka-based Innova Agri Bio Park has received the Australian government's approval to process and export nearly 300 tonnes of Indian mangoes to Australia.

The Gamma Irradiation facility treated mangoes qualified the phytosanitary and food standard requirement for entry into Australia, the company said. The first shipment of mangoes will begin next week, it said in a release here.

Innova Agri Bio Park Director Dr K S Ravi said in the current mango season, 300 tonnes of gamma irradiated mangoes would be exported to Australia from its Malur facility in Kolar district. Besides, exporters were also using the facility to export to Europe and Middle East, he said.

Innova Agri Bio Park, the only facility in India with all comprehensive units, is approved by US' APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority) and Australian government, he added.

Earlier, Innova Agri exported 55 tonnes of Alphonso, Banganapalli and Kesar mangoes to USA and 16 tonnes to Europe. The park attributes this to better crop of fruit this year, strict adherence to the bio-security and irradiation process standards set by developed countries like Australia, Europe and US.