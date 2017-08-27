Infosys will 'stay the course', interim CEO assures staffers

Amid the uncertainty surrounding IT major Infosys following the sudden resignation of Vishal Sikka, Interim CEO and MD U B Pravin Rao has assured employees that the company will "stay the course".

In an e-mail to staffers, Rao acknowledged that the road ahead will not always be easy, but asked them to stay focused.

"This won’t always be easy in the days ahead. Not with the intense attention on us. This can be unsettling. But only if we let it. And that we must not," Rao said.

Pointing out that this was not the first time Infosys has been up against a tough challenge -- be it rough economic conditions, near-impossible projects or leadership exits -- he said, "We have seen it all. And there has’t been a single occasion – not even one – from which we did not emerge stronger, wiser and most importantly still together as one team Infosys."

"We can do it again and we will. Helping each other, when it is needed, to stay focused on what matters -– our commitments, our clients, our vision of who we really are," he added.

Rao, who was COO of Infosys, was appointed the Interim- Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, following Sikka’s resignation.

Last Friday, Sikka, the first non-founder CEO of Infosys, resigned from the company following months of acrimony with high-profile founders, led by N R Narayana Murthy, citing "malicious" and "personal attacks" on him.

Noting that he wants Infosys to stay the course, Rao sought support from the employees to weather the crisis.

"Having learned so much, having done so much, having come so far, we can clearly see the road ahead lies long and winding but leads to greatness," he said.

"I want for us to stay the course. I know you want it too, for yourself and for your Infosys. That’s why I know I can rely on your continued support. And you in turn can rely on your leadership, and on my personal support," Rao added.

Asserting that Infosys will continue to execute on the strategy that has been laid out, Rao pointed out how new services are gaining traction, embrace of automation is helping the company become more productive and how it is creating more and more opportunities to focus towards innovation.

"In fact, you have achieved so much over the past several quarters. Strengthened by movements like Zero Distance, you have begun an exciting journey of innovation relying on your creative confidence.

"You must continue the incredible work. We must all continue the work we do to create the value our clients are counting on us to deliver," he said.

Calling it a huge responsibility, he added, "...that’s why there can be no disruptions to the work we set out to do every day. As has always been, the foundation for this will continue to be our culture, our values – especially our ability to learn, and do more – much more to create real value - than simply execute the jobs we are handed.