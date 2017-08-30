Infosys to submit plan after land registration completion

IT major Infosys today said that it would submit the plan for the proposed Kolkata centre to the West Bengal government after completion of the land registration process.

The company which got 50 acres of land at Rajarhat in the state shortly after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011 for setting up of its maiden project here, did not proceed further as the government under the leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was not agreeable to recommend the SEZ status to the centre as wanted by Infosys.

The chief minister said that the state government would provide fiscal incentives instead but would not agree on the SEZ status.

After a hiatus of five-odd years, Banerjee yesterday said at the state secretariat "the company would be coming to the state without the SEZ status. They will invest Rs 100 crore here on a 50-acre land in Rajarhat".

"Infosys has agreed to start construction of its development centre in Kolkata which will have a capacity to seat around 1000 people. We will submit the plan for the proposed centre to the government as soon as the land registration process of complete", the company spokesperson said.

A senior Infosys executive told PTI "there is no point on hanging on to the same issue (read SEZ) as it benefits none.