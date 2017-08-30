App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 30, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys to submit plan after land registration completion

The company which got 50 acres of land at Rajarhat in the state shortly after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011 for setting up of its maiden project here, did not proceed further as the government under the leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was not agreeable to recommend the SEZ status to the centre as wanted by Infosys.

Infosys to submit plan after land registration completion

IT major Infosys today said that it would submit the plan for the proposed Kolkata centre to the West Bengal government after completion of the land registration process.

The company which got 50 acres of land at Rajarhat in the state shortly after the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011 for setting up of its maiden project here, did not proceed further as the government under the leadership of chief minister Mamata Banerjee was not agreeable to recommend the SEZ status to the centre as wanted by Infosys.

The chief minister said that the state government would provide fiscal incentives instead but would not agree on the SEZ status.

After a hiatus of five-odd years, Banerjee yesterday said at the state secretariat "the company would be coming to the state without the SEZ status. They will invest Rs 100 crore here on a 50-acre land in Rajarhat".

"Infosys has agreed to start construction of its development centre in Kolkata which will have a capacity to seat around 1000 people. We will submit the plan for the proposed centre to the government as soon as the land registration process of complete", the company spokesperson said.

A senior Infosys executive told PTI "there is no point on hanging on to the same issue (read SEZ) as it benefits none.

tags #Business #Companies #Infosys #SEZ

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.