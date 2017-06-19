Infosys to strengthen its leadership programme to boost internal hiring

Moneycontrol News

Bengaluru-based Infosys is planning to start its internal leadership institute once again wherein the employees are rewarded on succession planning. This is been done to reduce dependence on outside talent.

According to a report in The Economic Times, India’s second largest IT company has framed a new leadership programme and has asked its senior management to nurture talent from within.

The new, rebooted leadership system will be applicable for top management too including the CEO Vishal Sikka and chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao.

The original leadership programme was first introduced in 2001, but was put on back burner after Matt Barney — who lead the team — quit in 2013.

Around this time, the company faced internal pressure with some high-

level exits. This was also the time when founder Narayana Murthy returned.

Last week, the company had said it is looking to hire more than 20,000 people in the current fiscal with half of them coming on-board during the April-September period.

Infosys has a track record of hiring talent from abroad. In FY17, over 150 senior posts were filled in onsite locations who collectively earned over Rs 1 crore a year.

A company depended on outside talent is at risk on mercenary culture, independent director and co-chairman Ravi Venkatesan told the ET.

Last week, Infosys’s president Sandeep Dadlani quit the company.

While the company is planning to hone internal talent, for various verticals like digital, it will have to look outside. Most of the Indian software companies continue to struggle with new businesses even as demand for traditional services fall.

Big IT players like Infosys and TCS are looking at falling revenue per employee and operating margins.