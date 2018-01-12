App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 12, 2018 06:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys to release future roadmap in April: CEO Salil Parekh

Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh on Friday said he will lay out strategic priorities for the company by April, for which a review is underway.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Infosys' new CEO Salil Parekh on Friday said he will lay out strategic priorities for the company by April, for which a review is underway.

In his first media interaction after taking charge as Infosys CEO and MD on January 2, Parekh said that his immediate priorities would include connecting with employees and clients to build a "roadmap for future" that will be announced in April.

Stressing that each of its clients is facing digital disruption, Parekh said that this creates an opportunity for the company.

Also Read: Infosys to see muted growth in next 2-3 quarters; here are 7 takeaways from Q3 results

related news

He said that building on strategy initiated by Infosys Chairman Nandan CNilekani, the company is conducting a review structured around four dimensions, namely, new market opportunities, client relationships, people, and service offering portfolio.

"Over the next three months, I am meeting with several of our clients, employees, partners... working with our leadership team and the Board to test the assumption and the approach and then build a comprehensive view along with four critical elements," he said.

Also Read: Infosys Q3 profit jumps 38% on tax reversal; maintains FY18 revenue, EBIT margin guidance

Parekh added that the entire exercise would be concluded by April when he lays out the "strategic priorities" for the company going forward.

Parekh was brought on board after the abrupt resignation of Vishal Sikka, who had quit in August following public spat with co-founders led by N R Narayana Murthy.

The founders had alleged corporate governance lapses and questioned the USD 200 million Panaya acquisition under previous management while also flagging the high severance pay to former employees.

Under Parekh, Infosys is now attempting to bring the focus back on growth and business.

tags #Business #Companies #India #Infosys

most popular

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.