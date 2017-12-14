Infosys to announce Q3 results on January 12

IT major Infosys has said a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on January 11 and 12, 2018 to consider the audited consolidated financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2017.

The financial results would be finally approved by the Board of Directors on January 12, 2018, Infosys, India's second largest IT company, said in a BSE filing.

The company will close the trading window for the earnings release of the quarter ending December 31, 2017 in compliance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, it said.

Accordingly, the trading window will be closed from December 16, 2017 and will re-open on January 15, 2018, the Bengaluru-based company added. However, the trading window restrictions shall not apply to shares tendered under the on-going buyback offer of the company, Infosys said.

The company will hold investor and analyst calls on January 12 to discuss the financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2017, it added.