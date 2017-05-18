Infosys targets 20,000 fresh hires this year too, to focus on new digital skillsets

Moneycontrol News

At a time when software companies are cutting jobs, India's second largest software company Infosys will be looking to keep its annual target of 20,000 fresh hires.

However, this time around, the company will focus on hiring engineers with digital and analytics skillsets.

Increasing focus on automation and digitisation globally is causing disruption in the domestic IT sector. Currently, about 60 percent of IT workforce is engaged in banking, financial services and insurance sectors.

Now, there is more focus on digital, clouds and analytics. To keep up with the change, companies too will have to invest more in automation and hence, IT companies are looking for techies with new skill sets.

“Hiring at Infosys has always been driven by business. Over the years, we have only increased the spread of roles we offer on campuses. The IT industry is witnessing a change in hiring patterns with unconventional, high-value graduates with differential skills likely to be more attractive,” an Infosys spokesperson told the Business Standard.

Infosys will kickstart its hiring process from September, which will continue till February.

Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-based company had also announced plans to hire 10,000 in the US over the next two years. These will focus more on new technologies including cloud and big data.

According to a report by the Mckinsey & Company, half of IT workforce will be ‘irrelevant’ over the next 3-4 years due to a shift in work profile. Techies need to be re-skilled to be kept abreast of the changing nature of the job.

Nasscom says nearly 50-60 percent workforce needs to be re-skilled by 2020 to meet the automation demands. By 2025, automation is likely to eat into 260 million jobs.

As job creation slows down, over 50,000 techies could find themselves without jobs in coming years.