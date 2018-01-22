App
Jan 22, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Infosys selected as tech partner by A S Watson Group

The strategic partnership will accelerate the global health and beauty retailer's digital transformation initiatives, the company said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
India's second largest IT services firm Infosys today announced it has been chosen as a technology partner by the A S Watson Group to provide services in the areas of data science and artificial intelligence.

The strategic partnership will accelerate the global health and beauty retailer's digital transformation initiatives, the company said in a statement.

"Infosys has been appointed as an official technology partner by the A S Watson Group to provide technology services across data science and artificial intelligence," it said.

The collaboration is part of ASW’s technology partnership program that aims to forge strategic partnerships in line with the company’s long-term goals.

Infosys' offerings will speed-up ASW’s next-generation digital marketing platform, build robust artificial intelligence and machine learning frameworks for customer centric analytics, optimise operational efficiencies and improve scalability.

"We recognise that our customers are changing rapidly and technology has become an ever more critical ingredient to deliver our purpose," Malian Ngai, group chief operating officer of A S Watson said, adding that the partnership program is aimed at transforming the short term contractual relationship to a longer-term strategic one.

The appointment of the first batch of global tech partners reflects the group's intent to accelerate digital transformation, Ngai added.

