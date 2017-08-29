Infosys says some of its promoters intend to participate in share buyback

Moneycontrol News

Software major Infosys on Monday said that some of its promoters have communicated their intent to tender shares in the proposed buyback by the company.

The company board had announced a Rs 13,000 crore buyback on August 19, a day after Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka resigned as Chief Executive Officer.

The promoters hold a 12.75 percent stake in the company, of which Narayana Murthy and his family hold 3.44 percent stake and the family of new chairman Nandan Nilekani owns 2.29 percent.

"In terms of buyback regulations, under the tender offer route, the promoters have the option to participate in the buyback. We would like to inform... that some of the members of the promoter and promoters group of the company have communicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

The company, however, did not give further details.

The announcement comes days after an upheaval at the Infosys board, which first saw the company's first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka quit citing slander by founders led by former chief executive Narayana Murthy. Over the next few days, co-founder Nandan Nilekani was installed as the Chairman as several board directors resigned.

The company will buy back 113,043,478 equity shares totalling 4.92 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company at a premium price of Rs 1,150 under the tender offer route.

The proposed buyback is subject to the approval from shareholders of the company through a special resolution through postal ballot and the announcement on the modalities such as process and timeline will be "released in due course" as per the Buyback Regulations.

The shares bought by the company during the tender process are completely extinguished and the share capital reduces. The promoters’ stake will remain the same if they participate in the buyback offer. Their share in the company is likely to increase if they do not participate in the buyback offer.

Infosys’ buyback is the second biggest in the country after rival TCS’s buyback of Rs 16,000 crore announced in April this year.