Infosys re-investigation found no wrongdoing in Rajiv Bansal severance pay case: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Even as a whistleblower demands an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in the Rs 17.3-crore severance pay doled out to Rajiv Bansal and the Panaya deal, Infosys board member Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw asserts that there was no wrongdoing in the former CFO's payout case.

The re-investigation conducted in the severance pay case has found no wrongdoing, Mazumdar-Shaw said, according to a report in The Business Standard.

Eventually, Infosys had paid Bansal Rs 5 crore as severance, holding back Rs 12 crore.

Last week, Infosys had submitted a settlement application to SEBI with regard to issues surrounding Bansal's severance package. The company said it want to resolve allegations that the severance pay was decided without seeking prior consent from the audit committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Most saw the settlement as an admission of guilt by Infosys, former board members — T V Mohandas Pai and V Balakrishnan — also asked the company to apologise founder NR Narayana Murthy, who had first alleged lapses in the Panaya deal, the report said.

“The matters were reinvestigated (a)n(d) no wrongdoings were found by new chairman. Let’s bring this to a closure (a)n(d) move on. It helps no one,” Mazumdar-Shaw wrote on Twitter, responding to Mohandas Pai who called the lapse a “substantial matter”.

They have also asked for resignations of two board members, Ravi Venkatesan and Roopa Kudva.

The whistleblower, on Saturday, urged the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to deny the company's consent plea and hold management accountable in the case.

According to a source-based report in DNA, Infosys may have to pay Bansal the remaining Rs 12 crore to settle the dispute. Bansal had invoked the arbitration clause in his agreement earlier this year to claim the remaining amount.

Sources also said that Infosys is keen to close the matter before new CEO Salil Parekh takes office on January 1. According to the report, Parekh has said that he does not want the baggage of the controversy.