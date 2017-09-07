Infosys opens office in Amsterdam

Infosys today said it has set up an office in Amsterdam to offer solutions to Dutch customers. Infosys, the country's second largest software services firm, has more than 20 clients in the Netherlands and employs over 1,100 people, including those working at client locations in that country.

"The investment in the new office represents Infosys' continued commitment to the Dutch market," the IT major said in a statement. The company seeks to take service offerings across artificial intelligence, automation, data and analytics, digital and platform technologies, to clients across sectors such as financial services, insurance, healthcare, and manufacturing, it said further.

"The Netherlands is one of our largest markets in Europe and we are encouraged with the traction we have seen in the region. Over the past 15 years, Dutch clients and prospects have been keen adopters of new technologies," Infosys President and Head of Europe Rajesh Krishnamurthy said.

Europe accounted for 22.4 per cent of Infosys' revenues, which totalled Rs 17,078 crore in April-June quarter. The revenue from the region, which is the second highest after that from North America, grew by 4.7 per cent sequentially. Infosys does not give country-specific revenue details.