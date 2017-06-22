Infosys meets 45% power needs from renewables in FY17: Report

IT firm Infosys today said over 44.6 per cent of its electricity requirements in 2016-17 were met through renewable sources.

"During fiscal 2017, 118.90 million units of electricity were from renewable sources, which are about 44.6 per cent of overall electricity requirements of their campuses in India," Infosys said in its latest sustainability report.

The Bengaluru-based firm has also been working on reducing its per capita electricity consumption.

It said the per capita electricity consumption has been reduced by 2.88 per cent in 2016-17.

Infosys now has 17 LEED platinum-rated buildings, two LEED EB platinum-rated campuses and four buildings with GRIHA 5-star rating, totalling 11.1 million sq ft.

These certifications are used to indicate resource efficiency of buildings.

The report noted that the company has installed 15.2 MW rooftop solar plants and ground-mount installations across its campuses in India.

Besides, the company is also working on achieving zero waste to landfill and 100 per cent food waste treatment within its campuses. Currently, 63 per cent of the waste generated is treated in biogas plants.

"Infosys has installed 9.25 TPD installed capacity of biogas plants across Mysuru, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Pune, Mangaluru and Bhubaneshwar campuses," it added.

During fiscal 2017, Infosys reduced per capita water consumption by 8.33 per cent over the previous year.