Aug 24, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infosys invites Arundhati Bhattacharya to join its board: Report

Arundhati Bhattacharya is believed to enjoy the support of both founders and the current board.

Moneycontrol News

India's second largest information technology company, Infosys has invited State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to join its board, as per a report by Fortune India.

Bhattacharya, who is due to retire as SBI Chairman this October, had reportedly received offers from other companies as well, but Infosys was first in the race. She was offered the position on Infosys' board just 10 days before the company got struck by crisis following the resignation CEO Vishal Sikka.

Infosys already has 3 women members on its board, Roopa Kudva, MD of Omidyar Network India Advisors and Omidyar Network partner, Punita Kumar-Sinha, Founder and Managing Partner at Pacific Paradigm Advisors, and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon.

Bhattacharya became the first woman to head State Bank of India in 2013. She tops the list of Fortune India’s Most Powerful women List, the only such ranked list in the country and has been ranked 25th by Forbes magazine in the world’s 100 most powerful women list,

She is said to enjoy the support of both founders and the current board. Her appointment marks the fourth instance of a woman being put on the company’s board.

Email sent by Fortune to Bhattacharya’s office did not elicit any response.

She will be required to wait for the mandatory cooling period before taking up any private assignments.

