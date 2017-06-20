Infosys' ex-US head to join Snickers maker Mars as Chief Digital Officer

Moneycontrol News

Infosys' loss is Mars' gain. Sandeep Dadlani, the recent high level executive to quit Infosys, will join the maker of Snickers chocolate bars as Chief Digital Officer.

Dadlani, who quit Infosys as the head of Americas and Global Head of Retail, CPG, Logistics and Manufacturing, will be responsible for working with Mars’ global business segments.

Dadlani succeeds Chief Information Officer Vittorio Cretella, who will retire on September 1, 2017, Mars said in a statement.

“Digital is changing the way our consumers and customers experience our products and services. New expectations, competition, distribution

channels and opportunities present themselves every day," said Mars CEO and President Grant Reid.

Dadlani will shift to Mars' New Jersey offices. He will report into Angela Mangiapane, President Mars Global Services, and Claus Aagaard, Chief Financial Officer.