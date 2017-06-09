App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 09, 2017 10:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company

The Times of India newspaper on Friday had reported the Infosys founders were exploring such a sale, citing people familiar with the developments, although it carried a denial of such a move by one of the firm's founders, Narayana Murthy.

Infosys denies promoters selling stake in company

Infosys Ltd on Friday denied a media report that the founders of India's second-biggest software services exporter were looking to sell their entire 12.75 percent stake in the company.

The Times of India newspaper on Friday had reported the Infosys founders were exploring such a sale, citing people familiar with the developments, although it carried a denial of such a move by one of the firm's founders, Narayana Murthy.

Infosys "has no information on any such development," the company said in a statement, adding that the "speculation has already been categorically denied by the promoters."

Earlier this year, Infosys' founders had expressed concerns about the manner in which the company was being run by its current management and board.

tags #Business #Infosys #Narayana Murthy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.