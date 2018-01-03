App
Jan 03, 2018 04:17 PM IST

New Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's challenges and his message to employees

After Vishal Sikka's exit, the new CEO will have to walk a very tightrope in an attempt to balance his relationship with the founders of the company.

Salil Parekh, who assumes the role of Infosys CEO at a time when technology is changing at a disruptive pace, said on Tuesday that he is excited to lead the company. The new CEO will be based at the company’s Bengaluru headquarters.

Here are some of the key highlights of Parekh's first day at work and challenges that he would have to deal at the company.

1. He stressed on the importance that employees have to adapt and reskill to stay relevant in the industry, which is witnessing continuous change in technology.

2. The new CEO was seen clicking pictures with some of the employees and toured the sprawling Bengaluru campus.

3. Parekh, who has been known for executing business turnaround and managing successful acquisitions, will have his task cut out with the company looking to get back on the growth track.

4. After Vishal Sikka's exit, the new CEO will have to walk a very tightrope in an attempt to balance his relationship with the founders of the company.

5. He will have to boost the morale of the employees who were affected by the recent turmoil at the company and focus his energy on retaining talent.

6. Parekh would have to reach out to key clients and reassure them that the IT bellwether is in a stable condition.

