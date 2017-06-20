App
Jun 20, 2017 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Industry firmly behind govt on GST rollout: Assocham

Industry body Assocham on Tuesday assured full support to the government in rolling out GST from July 1.

"Assocham welcomes the rollout of GST on July 1, 2017, and assured the government that Industry is geared up to work closely with the government to make it a grand success," its President Sandeep Jajodia said.

As the whole GST process will be software driven, the government should try to sort out the glitches and shortcomings, if any, in the IT system at the earliest for the smooth rollout.

Applauding the government's move to the new tax regime, he said that GST is the biggest tax reform in post-independent India.

Assocham has held over 200 training programmes for traders across India for a better understanding of GST. Besides, it is in the process of organising similar programmes through its 400 affiliated chambers pan India.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will unify 16 different taxes including excise, service tax and VAT, and transform India into a single market for seamless movement of goods and services.

