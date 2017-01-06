Industrial oils firm up on sustained demand

Jan 06, 2017, 05.07 PM | Source: PTI

Industrial oils firm up on sustained demand

Castorseeds bold and castoroil commercial firmed up at the Vashi oils and oilseeds wholesale market here today following sustained demand from soaps and shippers industries.

While, refined palmolein edged down owing to subdued demand from retailers.

Meanwhile, groundnut oil and linseed oil maintained stable trend in absence of any worthwhile buying activity.

In the non-edible segment, castorseeds bold surged by Rs 50 per 100 kg to Rs 3,900 from Thursday's close Rs 3,850 and castoroil commercial also moved up by Rs 10 per 10 kg to Rs 810 as compared Rs 800 yesterday.

Linseed oil ended unaltered at Rs 950 per 10 kg.

Moving to edible section, refined palmolein slipped by Rs 4 per 10kg to Rs 616 as compared Rs 620 yesterday and groundnut oil closed unchanged at Rs 1,020 per 10 kg.

Tags  Castorseeds bold castoroil commercial Vashi wholesale market soaps shippers industries

