Indus OS raises $4 mn from Omidyar Network, others

Indus OS, a homegrown smartphone operating system company, today said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 25.6 crore) from existing investors -- Omidyar Network, Ventureast and JSW Ventures.

The latest pre-series B round takes the total funding raised till date to USD 13 million.

"We will use the funds to accelerate brand partnerships, user acquisition and new product development," Indus OS co- founder and CEO Rakesh Deshmukh told PTI.

Launched in 2015, Indus OS currently has a user base of 10 million. It has partnerships with smartphone brands like Micromax, Intex, Karbonn, Celkon, and Swipe.

"We are also ramping up our efforts to partner with Chinese handset makers. We have already set up an office in China and are in discussions with multiple players," he said.

He added that Indus OS aims to acquire 100 million users in the next three years.

Indus OS had received Series A funding from Omidyar Network, VenturEast and JSW Ventures.

Its angel investors include Hari Padmanabhan, Mayank Singhal from Temasek Holdings, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal from Snapdeal, Amit Gupta and Naveen Tiwari from Inmobi and Pranay Chulet from Quikr.