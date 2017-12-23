App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 02:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indus OS raises $4 mn from Omidyar Network, others

The latest pre-series B round takes the total funding raised till date to USD 13 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indus OS, a homegrown smartphone operating system company, today said it has raised USD 4 million (about Rs 25.6 crore) from existing investors -- Omidyar Network, Ventureast and JSW Ventures.

The latest pre-series B round takes the total funding raised till date to USD 13 million.

"We will use the funds to accelerate brand partnerships, user acquisition and new product development," Indus OS co- founder and CEO Rakesh Deshmukh told PTI.

Launched in 2015, Indus OS currently has a user base of 10 million. It has partnerships with smartphone brands like Micromax, Intex, Karbonn, Celkon, and Swipe.

"We are also ramping up our efforts to partner with Chinese handset makers. We have already set up an office in China and are in discussions with multiple players," he said.

He added that Indus OS aims to acquire 100 million users in the next three years.

Indus OS had received Series A funding from Omidyar Network, VenturEast and JSW Ventures.

Its angel investors include Hari Padmanabhan, Mayank Singhal from Temasek Holdings, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal from Snapdeal, Amit Gupta and Naveen Tiwari from Inmobi and Pranay Chulet from Quikr.

tags #Business #Companies #Indus OS #Omidyar Network

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.