Indraprastha Medical Corporation appoints Ashok Bajpai as MD

Indraprastha Medical Corporation today said Ashok Bajpai has been appointed as the Managing Director of the company for five years effective from today.

He replaces Jaideep Gupta who has resigned as the MD of the company, effective from December 31 2017, Indraprastha Medical Corporation said in a BSE filing.

Prior to joining the company, Bajpai was working with G4S Corporate Services, South Asia as MD, it added.