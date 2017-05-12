App
May 12, 2017 09:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indoco's Goa unit receives approval from UK health regulator

Pharma firm Indoco Remedies today said it has received approval from the UK's health regulator for its solid dosages manufacturing plant in Goa.

"We have received approval from the UK-MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) for our solid dosages manufacturing facility in Goa.

"This approval is the outcome of the inspection conducted in December 2016. The plant contributes to 40 per cent of our international business," a company statement said here.

"The approval will provide further impetus to our existing efforts in Europe. This is the sixth time the Goa plant has successfully faced UK-MHRA inspection and received approval from time to time since 2003, thereby confirming our consistent adherence to international standards and good manufacturing practices," Indoco Remedies Managing Director Aditi Panandikar said.

Indoco Remedies is an integrated, research-oriented pharma company with presence in 55 countries.

