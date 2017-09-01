App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Sep 01, 2017 09:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indoco Remedies expects US business to grow

"The company has filed 32 ANDAs pending for approval, including first-to-file (FTF's)and Para IV applications. Going forward, the company's business from US is expected to grow, once the issues related to warning letter is resolved," Indoco Remedies Chairman Suresh G Kare said at the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

Indoco Remedies expects US business to grow

Pharma firm Indoco Remedies said its international business prospects are looking up and its business from US is expected to grow, once the issues related to warning letter are resolved.

"The company has filed 32 ANDAs pending for approval, including first-to-file (FTF's)and Para IV applications. Going forward, the company's business from US is expected to grow, once the issues related to warning letter is resolved," Indoco Remedies Chairman Suresh G Kare said at the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

"The USFDA inspected facilities at Goa (Plant II & III) during August-September last year. As an outcome of this inspection, the facility received 6 observations in Form 483, none of which pertain to data integrity.

"However, USFDA has issued warning letter with respect to ophthalmic product leakage. The company has given a detailed response to USFDA's warning letter and is hopeful to tide over this matter at the earliest, with the help of a US based consultant," Kare said.

International business prospects are also looking up. During FY 17, the company received USFDA approval for Allopurinol 100 mg and 300 mg tablets. AnaCipher CRO was audited by USFDA twice during January and February this year and both these audits were successful, with zero 483s, he added.

In 2016-17, the company has achieved a top line growth of 8.8 per cent despite the challenges, largely caused by headwinds on account of government policies in the Indian market and regulatory issues in the international market.

The company also said it has completed the integration of recently acquired manufacturing facility at Baddi.

tags #Business #Companies #Indoco Remedies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.